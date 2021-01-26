Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) Price Target Lowered to C$95.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on L. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$85.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ATB Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$83.00 price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) from C$78.00 to C$70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$82.40.

L opened at C$63.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$64.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$67.08. Loblaw Companies Limited has a twelve month low of C$59.01 and a twelve month high of C$77.00.

Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO) (TSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.28 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$15.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 4.9099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

About Loblaw Companies Limited (L.TO)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores.

