Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $26.00-26.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $26.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.1-68.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.43 billion.Lockheed Martin also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 26.00-26.30 EPS.

LMT opened at $340.77 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $349.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

