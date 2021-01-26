Low & Bonar (LON:LWB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.83

Shares of Low & Bonar plc (LON:LWB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.83 and traded as high as $22.85. Low & Bonar shares last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 93,813 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £106.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28.

Low & Bonar Company Profile (LON:LWB)

Low & Bonar PLC manufactures and supplies technical textiles worldwide. The company supplies a range of technical textile solutions for various applications in the air and water filtration, building, roofing, drainage, and erosion control; and woven and non-woven geotextiles, and construction fibers used in infrastructure projects, including road and rail building, land reclamation, and coastal defense.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Low & Bonar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Low & Bonar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.