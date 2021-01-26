LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will report earnings per share of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. LTC Properties reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $2.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LTC. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank cut LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $428,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 80,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 47,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,000. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

LTC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.11. 158,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,738. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average is $37.13. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 10.28. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $50.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

