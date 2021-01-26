Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.50

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.50 and traded as high as $17.00. Luxfer shares last traded at $16.73, with a volume of 68,375 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LXFR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.12 million, a PE ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.70 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Luxfer by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 18,096 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 80.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Luxfer by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Luxfer in the second quarter worth approximately $1,975,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

