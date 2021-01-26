MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.41-0.45 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.41-0.45 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $147.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MTSI opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $64.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -70.89, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32.

In related news, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 36,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $1,454,789.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 5,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $213,843.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,959.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,383 shares of company stock worth $9,441,680. 32.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.18.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

