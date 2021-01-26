Manchester Financial Inc. Acquires 320 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 8,000.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,490,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,043,000.

IWN stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.92. 44,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,643. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.19. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $145.61.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

