Manchester Financial Inc. Acquires 380 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,505,743,000 after buying an additional 4,192,617 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,394,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,625,000 after buying an additional 1,865,244 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 21,997.0% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,352,000 after buying an additional 1,850,609 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,282,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,693,000 after buying an additional 1,660,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,745,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,374,000 after buying an additional 1,483,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

SCHW traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.43. 231,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,891,099. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.55.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $145,698.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,854.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,798,859.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,341,961 shares of company stock valued at $64,670,343. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

