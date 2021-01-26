Manchester Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 1,470.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 62.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,957,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,596 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,416.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,012,786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $441,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,503,996 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $329,736,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,101,894 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $241,579,000 after purchasing an additional 57,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 936.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,033,059 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $228,885,000 after purchasing an additional 933,432 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on TDOC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.39.

In other news, insider Yulun Wang sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $501,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 260,354 shares of company stock valued at $57,265,594 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health stock traded up $6.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $293.83. The stock had a trading volume of 100,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,806. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.76 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.56 and a 12 month high of $294.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.53.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.