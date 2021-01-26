Manchester Financial Inc. Buys 3,400 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 1,888.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,580 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Devon Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,093,152 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,982,000 after acquiring an additional 598,779 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 25.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,842,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,795 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Devon Energy by 284.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,589,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,443 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,899,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,429,000 after buying an additional 84,995 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,081,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DVN traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $17.15. 579,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,431,229. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.37. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $23.79.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.84.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

