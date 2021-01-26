Manchester Financial Inc. Buys 83 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,119,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,993,883,000 after buying an additional 375,026 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in PayPal by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after buying an additional 1,046,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PayPal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after purchasing an additional 839,901 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,529,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,483,592,000 after purchasing an additional 253,341 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,453,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,074,575,000 after purchasing an additional 89,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded down $3.49 on Tuesday, hitting $244.26. The company had a trading volume of 256,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,205,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.83. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $254.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,109 shares of company stock valued at $15,631,659. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist reduced their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.74.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

