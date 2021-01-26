Manchester Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 181.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,039 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,966,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,090,000 after buying an additional 1,188,540 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 719,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,370,000 after buying an additional 687,593 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 831,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,621,000 after buying an additional 303,618 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 955,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,946,000 after buying an additional 245,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,196.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 250,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,037,000 after acquiring an additional 239,705 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,169. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.10.

