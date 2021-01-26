Manchester Financial Inc. Purchases New Shares in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 112,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,000. NETSTREIT accounts for approximately 1.4% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTST traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $17.53. 2,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,893. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.37. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $19.82.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). On average, equities analysts forecast that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTST. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

