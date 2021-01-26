Manchester Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 480.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $204,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of XPO traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.08. 7,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $128.57. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.01.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on XPO. KeyCorp lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.57.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.