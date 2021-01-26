MarineMax (HZO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. MarineMax has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 3.70-3.90 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.70-$3.90 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.53 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.47%. MarineMax’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect MarineMax to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $44.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.00. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $46.72.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HZO shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $440,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,148.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $148,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,183 shares of company stock worth $3,949,932 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

