Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) PT Raised to $344.00 at Morgan Stanley

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $316.00 to $344.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

MLM has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Stephens raised Martin Marietta Materials from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $314.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $254.70.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $308.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $288.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.05. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $135.08 and a one year high of $319.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.95. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.41%.

In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total transaction of $2,747,498.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,120 shares in the company, valued at $17,609,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 135.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $566,676,000 after buying an additional 1,383,932 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,649,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,841,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 669,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,576,000 after purchasing an additional 188,163 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 722.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,986,000 after purchasing an additional 77,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

