Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $786.17 Million

Brokerages expect Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to announce sales of $786.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $785.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $794.00 million. Marvell Technology Group posted sales of $717.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full-year sales of $2.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marvell Technology Group.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Benchmark raised shares of Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $323,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $576,042.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at $778,369.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,315 shares of company stock worth $4,351,989. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

MRVL traded up $1.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.43. The company had a trading volume of 10,648,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,118,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Marvell Technology Group has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.51. The company has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marvell Technology Group (MRVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.