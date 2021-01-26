Matrix AI Network Market Cap Tops $2.77 Million (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 51.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Matrix AI Network has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and $75,936.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matrix AI Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.89 or 0.00426521 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000197 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Profile

MAN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 tokens. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Buying and Selling Matrix AI Network

