Matthews International (MATW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $399.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.77 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 14.90%. On average, analysts expect Matthews International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Matthews International stock opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.18. Matthews International has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $39.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.77.

In other news, CEO Joseph C. Bartolacci sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $145,800.00. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MATW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matthews International in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

