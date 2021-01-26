Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Purchased by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,553 shares during the period. Maximus makes up about 2.7% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hendershot Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Maximus worth $10,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Maximus by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,352 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,161,000 after buying an additional 26,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,985 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,645,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMS traded up $2.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.37. 395,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,702. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.73. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.42 and a 12-month high of $80.50.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $923.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.07 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $848,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 5,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $400,520.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,958.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,131. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

