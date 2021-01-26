McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $94.55 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

