Members Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 7,000 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 97.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 127,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,787,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total transaction of $30,484,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 255,333 shares of company stock valued at $106,085,379. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $464.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,484. The business’s 50-day moving average is $436.05 and its 200-day moving average is $374.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $188.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $470.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.59.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

