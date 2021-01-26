MEMBERS Trust Co Acquires 276 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,725 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. FMR LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 9.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,671,391,000 after acquiring an additional 816,580 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 7.8% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 61,869 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 26,895 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $206.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,688,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,908. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $221.28. The company has a market cap of $139.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

