MEMBERS Trust Co Invests $216,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

MEMBERS Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $99,329,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,354,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,646,992,000 after purchasing an additional 816,309 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in American Express by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,463,813 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $297,901,000 after purchasing an additional 660,578 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV boosted its position in American Express by 345.6% during the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 802,038 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after purchasing an additional 622,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in American Express by 5.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,121,676,000 after purchasing an additional 617,636 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $4.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,152,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,183,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.82. The firm has a market cap of $97.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.46.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

