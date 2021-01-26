MEMBERS Trust Co Sells 652 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

MEMBERS Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.8% of MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. MEMBERS Trust Co owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $22,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.0% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of VBK stock traded down $1.16 on Monday, hitting $287.12. The stock had a trading volume of 283,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,470. The business has a 50 day moving average of $269.63 and a 200 day moving average of $232.87. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $123.28 and a 12-month high of $291.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

