MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) will post sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. MercadoLibre reported sales of $674.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 82.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full year sales of $3.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $6.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.96) earnings per share.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. New Street Research assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,450.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,501.82.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,888.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,749.27 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $422.22 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,725.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,327.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,367,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,857,000 after purchasing an additional 87,645 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 19.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,082,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,009,000 after acquiring an additional 177,387 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 520,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,248,000 after acquiring an additional 121,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,625,000 after buying an additional 19,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 168,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,355,000 after buying an additional 16,422 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

