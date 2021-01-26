Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,053,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,271,000 after buying an additional 538,791 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,597,000 after buying an additional 2,882,982 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,347,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,905,000 after purchasing an additional 653,675 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,957,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,015,000 after purchasing an additional 41,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,491,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,182,000 after purchasing an additional 308,003 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.36. The stock had a trading volume of 228,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,877,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $203.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $89.20.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.