Metacoin Trading Up 86.5% Over Last 7 Days (MTC)

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Metacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000505 BTC on popular exchanges. Metacoin has a market cap of $175.73 million and approximately $5,796.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metacoin has traded 86.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00073043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.15 or 0.00806251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006668 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00049678 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.53 or 0.04261203 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00015441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017576 BTC.

Metacoin Coin Profile

Metacoin is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,281,652 coins. Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metacoin is metacoin.network

Buying and Selling Metacoin

Metacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

