Mettalex Hits Market Cap of $6.11 Million (MTLX)

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Mettalex token can now be bought for about $5.44 or 0.00016685 BTC on major exchanges. Mettalex has a total market cap of $6.11 million and $350,591.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mettalex has traded up 24.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00054062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00128589 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00072434 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00275796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00069020 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00038719 BTC.

About Mettalex

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 tokens. Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com . The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8

Mettalex Token Trading

Mettalex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

