MiL.k Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24.60 Million (MLK)

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. One MiL.k token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MiL.k has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. MiL.k has a total market capitalization of $11.52 million and approximately $24.60 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00054414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00128916 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00072734 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00276239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00069167 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00037930 BTC.

MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 tokens. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog . MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io

