Milestone Advisory Partners Sells 986 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Milestone Advisory Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.57. The company had a trading volume of 110,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,988,420. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.95. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.291 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%.

