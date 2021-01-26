Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $228,546.00

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $4.39 million and $228,546.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can currently be purchased for approximately $330.87 or 0.01045422 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00051886 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00128468 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00072193 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00284595 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00070123 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00037192 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 13,254 tokens. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

