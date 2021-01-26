Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Receives Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MWK. Sidoti began coverage on Mohawk Group in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Mohawk Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

Get Mohawk Group alerts:

NASDAQ:MWK opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 4.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28. Mohawk Group has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.27. Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%. The firm had revenue of $58.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.96 million. Equities analysts predict that Mohawk Group will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MWK. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,605,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,043,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,927,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Group by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 61,025 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,085,000. 17.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.