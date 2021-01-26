Monro (MNRO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect Monro to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.58 million. On average, analysts expect Monro to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $58.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.19, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Monro has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $71.82.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Monro from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist decreased their target price on Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Monro in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

