Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 105.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,256 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Moody’s worth $50,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 245.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.08.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $12,380,939.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,620,210.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,547 shares of company stock worth $28,845,276. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $266.55. 748,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $305.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $277.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

