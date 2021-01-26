Morgan Stanley Increases Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $108.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DFS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.39.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS stock opened at $89.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $100.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 103.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.