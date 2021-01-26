Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Sells 500 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in International Paper were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,377,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,017,000 after buying an additional 234,217 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in International Paper by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 498,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,127,000 after buying an additional 34,350 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 86,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in International Paper by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

NYSE IP traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $51.83. 3,056,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,735,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.57. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $53.39.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. International Paper’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $359,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $426,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

