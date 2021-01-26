Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Sells 750 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

NYSE:XOM opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.89. The company has a market cap of $198.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.