MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,551 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $22,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 235.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $391.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.44.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $403.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.31 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.65 and a 1-year high of $455.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $431.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.40.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $425.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.48 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,170,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $945,600.00. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $2,401,025 over the last three months. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

