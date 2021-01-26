MVL (MVL) Price Down 6.1% This Week

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 26th. One MVL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MVL has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. MVL has a market capitalization of $27.77 million and $651,806.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00070160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $247.73 or 0.00782739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007165 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00048000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,334.41 or 0.04216253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00014953 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00017394 BTC.

About MVL

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,717,756,757 coins. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

