Nadler Financial Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after buying an additional 43,232 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,261,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 402,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,626,000 after buying an additional 122,160 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 30,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

BATS INDA traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.67. 5,007,161 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.63. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

