Nadler Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.67. The stock had a trading volume of 106,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,729,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.82 and its 200 day moving average is $155.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $117.06 and a one year high of $212.53.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

