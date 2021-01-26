Nadler Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.
In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.67. The stock had a trading volume of 106,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,729,935. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.82 and its 200 day moving average is $155.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $117.06 and a one year high of $212.53.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.
