Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $374,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.25. 1,087,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,031,711. The company has a market capitalization of $270.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

