Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $4.99 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises 1.0% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,843,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,088 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,049,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,735,000 after purchasing an additional 859,517 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,731,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,431,000 after purchasing an additional 620,416 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,939,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,380,000 after purchasing an additional 471,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,190,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.65.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 349,716 shares of company stock worth $29,542,491. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.03. The stock had a trading volume of 84,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746,666. The stock has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.57.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

