Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $4.99 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up 1.0% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $186,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,668,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,716 shares of company stock valued at $29,542,491 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.65.

COF stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.03. The stock had a trading volume of 84,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746,666. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $115.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.