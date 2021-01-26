Nadler Financial Group Inc. Invests $212,000 in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,758,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 1,615.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 64,600 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. MKM Partners raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.93.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 187,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $11,101,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $4,201,659.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,659.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,694,040 shares of company stock valued at $178,591,046.

NYSE PINS traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,571,862. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.38. The stock has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.64 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $76.88.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $442.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

