Nadler Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,480 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in Autodesk by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 212 shares of the software company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $287.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus increased their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.67.

Shares of ADSK traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $292.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,637. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

