Nadler Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,940 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $500,000. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 135,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.56. 170,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,494,834. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

