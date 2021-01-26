Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s share price was down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 150,897,453 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 254,118,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Naked Brand Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) by 202.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 532,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,035 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.23% of Naked Brand Group worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, distributes, wholesales, and retails women's and men's intimate apparel, and women's swimwear. The company offers its products under the Pleasure State, Davenport, Lovable, Bendon, Fayreform, Naked, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory brands, as well as through licenced brands, including Heidi Klum and Fredericks of Hollywood.

