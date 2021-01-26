National Oilwell Varco (NOV) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of National Oilwell Varco (NYSE: NOV) in the last few weeks:

1/21/2021 – National Oilwell Varco was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $13.50.

1/12/2021 – National Oilwell Varco was upgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/12/2021 – National Oilwell Varco was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.

1/11/2021 – National Oilwell Varco was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/6/2021 – National Oilwell Varco was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2020 – National Oilwell Varco had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $12.00 to $15.00.

12/15/2020 – National Oilwell Varco had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $12.00 to $15.00.

NOV stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.65. The stock had a trading volume of 128,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,644,610. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.88.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). National Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. National Oilwell Varco’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in National Oilwell Varco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

